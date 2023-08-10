Long weekend RCMP blitz catches aggressive, intoxicated drivers in South Okanagan

Photo: CTV News

Police in Keremeos conducted an enforcement blitz on highways in the South Okanagan over the August long weekend, specifically targeting potentially intoxicated or aggressive drivers.

The goal was to improve safety on Okanagan highways.

In total, 15 vehicles were impounded and the majority were due to excessive speed, meaning speed more than 40 km/h over the posted limit. That results in a minimum $368 fine and 7-day impoundment of the vehicle.

Of the 15 vehicles impounded, 12 were intercepted by police on Highway 3 between Manning Park and Princeton.

One driver in Osoyoos was stopped for excessive speeding and was also found to be impaired by alcohol. That driver received a 90-day driving suspension and 30-day vehicle impoundment in addition to $696 in fines.

"We want people to travel to our beautiful area of the province and we welcome our visitors," said Sgt. Ryan Mcleod with BC Highway Patrol.

"Unfortunately, some have found themselves visiting a little longer than planned. It is difficult to find a rental vehicle and extend a hotel stay. Camping plans may have to be cancelled. This is not the way anyone wants to spend their weekend. Please slow down. Enjoy the area safely and as planned."