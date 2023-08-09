'You'll always be our hero': Penticton honours life of fallen firefighter Zak Muise in memorial

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

A ceremony and procession honouring the life of fallen firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise took place along Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Muise died last month fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire. He was an employee of Summerland-based Big Cat Wildfire and had spent two summers prior to that working as a wildland firefighter in B.C.

The memorial was hosted by Big Cat Wildfire and the Penticton Fire Department.

Family, friends, firefighters, emergency responders and Big Cat crew trucks were present for a solemn procession along the lakeshore.

Muise is the second young B.C. firefighter to die in the line of duty and the fourth firefighter to die on duty in Canada this summer.

At just 25 years old, Muise was known for being an honest, hard-working and bright young man.

Dozens lined the beach to honour Muise before moving into the service at the park gazebo.

The crowd heard from Penticton’s mayor, Muise’s uncle, and Big Cat Wildfire owner Mike Smesman.

“Today is a difficult day. It is a difficult day for the family. But I look around and I see that Zak probably had at least two families. He had a family that he belonged to, but he had the family who adopted him, the BC wildfire fighters,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.

“And we are here to acknowledge the service that this young man gave and the ultimate price that he paid.”

Bloomfield said, with emotion in his words, a thank you to the family.

“Thank you for raising a son who is prepared to help others and headed towards danger in order to protect others.”

Smesman honoured Muise with words he shared with his father, who spoke of how proud Muise was to be working on the Donny Creek fire.

“That is where he wanted to be. He was doing what he loved. As a father myself, it's my dream that that's my goal for my son. Also. In the short time I've known Zack, I can tell you I've never met an individual that has so much passion for life,” he added.

“Zak had a heart made of pure gold. He was always there to lend a hand, and the smile on his face could always electrify a room. He was one of the first ones up and ready for a shift in the morning. And he was the last to pack it in for a day.”

Smesman said Muise will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

“There's a saying in firefighting that goes, firemen never die. They just burn forever in the hearts of the people they touch. Well, Zak's memory will live in burn forever in our hearts. Your last call has rung my brother. Rest easy.”

Muise’s uncle spoke on behalf of the family during the service, noting how proud he was of Musise for becoming a firefighter.

“There is no word to describe how father and mother feel about the loss of their child. I have two daughters, and I just can't imagine what Sheila and Tim are going through,” Paul said. “Since the tragic day, we have been baffled, hard to find a way forward. When your son chooses a life of service the pride you feel is unlike like anything else.”

Also in attendance for the ceremony was the Minister of Forests, Bruce Ralston.

“I have children myself who are slightly older and I just can't imagine the anguish that a parent would undergo when a young person who you raise, you nurture, you love, and you send out in the world to do good things, to do service, to help other people meet the fate that Zak did,” he said

“I just want to share my sympathy and my feelings of sorrow with the family and I think I speak on behalf of pretty well every British Columbia.”

Paul added that he is grateful to all the first responders present today.

"We will carry on and honour Zak and do the best we can to make him as proud of us as we were always proud of him."

"Zak, you'll always be our hero."

Smesman also honoured Muise with a poem he wrote on July 30, 2013, when he was a structural firefighter in Alberta, which is posted below:

Some people asked me why. Why take that chance?

For me, the answer is hard. It's not something most will understand.

But if you can make a difference, why would you not stand up and be that man?

Would you not try to help someone and save a life?

What if that was your husband, or your child or your wife?

Would you not sacrifice your last breath to save them from a horrible fate

Or help ease a loss and make that more bearable to take.

But for me, it's so much more. It goes beyond the flames and the roar.

It's the brotherhood between us that keeps us strong. It gives us the strength and courage that we need to carry on.

It's the time put in and the value of a job done right. It's the satisfaction that helps us to sleep through the night.

So for all those hours spent training, the missed birthdays and holidays. They're all just a small sacrifice for that call we get today.

It's the courage, honour and tradition it takes to do this job and be willing to give your life to save the ones we love.

So the question still remains why? Why risk your life to that horrible fate? It's to protect our family, our property and our homes. It's the chance we're all willing to take

The true question I ask is not why. But why not?

Why would you not answer that call and be willing to sacrifice it all?

A fundraiser for the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation has been launched in Muise's honour and cna be found online here.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

A memorial is underway in Penticton honouring firefighter Zak Muise, who died in July fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in northeast British Columbia.

Mourners and supporters have lined the lakeshore at Skaha Lake to honour Muise.

The public and media were invited to the event to share in Muise's legacy. Watch live above.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

The family of firefighter Zak Muise, who died last month fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in B.C.'s northeast, says an outpouring of support has meant a lot to his family ahead of a memorial service to honour him today.

Muise's sister, Allison Tackaberry, says Muise's death devastated his family, calling it a sudden and tragic loss.

The memorial service and a procession are being held today in Penticton, B.C., home base of the firefighting contractor that Muise worked for.

RCMP say Muise, 25, from Waterford, Ont., died on July 28 when his heavy-duty ATV rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road in a remote area about 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

The city of Penticton says the procession and memorial will take place at Skaha Lake Park and will involve the RCMP, Penticton Fire Department and Muise's colleagues from Big Cat Wildfire.

Muise was the fourth firefighter to die on duty in Canada this summer fighting wildfires.

Last month, 19-year-old Devyn Gale died fighting a wildfire near her home at Revelstoke, B.C.; Adam Yeadon, 25, died fighting a wildfire near his Fort Liard, N.W.T., home; and Alberta resident Ryan Gould, 41, died near Haig Lake 140 kilometres northeast of Peace River, Alta., when his helicopter crashed while fighting another fire.

B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement following Muise's death: “I am devastated to learn that we have lost another wildfire fighter. My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of this front-line hero. On behalf of all British Columbians, we grieve this terrible news with you."

-with files from The Canadian press