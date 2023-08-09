Wildfire near Coalmont now 'being held' thanks to fire crews suppression efforts

Photo: Spencer Coyne

A wildfire located 11 kilometres northwest of Princeton that sparked on Sunday and forced the evacuation of a thousand music festival attendees has now been listed as "being held" by BC Wildfire Service.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said the Under the Stars rave and a nearby provincial forest campsite were evacuated due to the rapid growth of the fire.

Tulameen Fire Department and RCMP conducted the evacuation, and the Princeton Posse KIJHL hockey team provided its bus to aid in the evacuations.

"The Tulameen Fire Department did an amazing job with the RCMP and they got every last person out," Coyne added on Wednesday.

Coyne said the town and departments are continuing to monitor the fire.

The fire was human-caused and is believed to have been started by an ATV.

In an update Wednesday, fire information officer Taylor Wallace said the Rice Road fire is not expected to grow under the current and prevailing conditions on-site, "which is great news."

"We have the same amount of personnel responding to this one today as there has been for the last couple of days. So 29 personnel responding," she added.

The fire reached an estimated 15.78 Hectares in size.

Crews will continue to mop up and patrol the fire, working to get it fully under control.

Over the next few days across the Kamloops Fire Centre, Wallace said the area is seeing a bit of a cooling off in temperatures.

"So temperatures, you know, instead of being in the 30s, we are kind of seeing them in the mid-20s These days, which is super helpful for crews on site not having to battle through some really hot conditions and fire behaviour."

In the meantime, Wallace reminds residents and tourists to keep an eye out for signs of wildfire, especially with the few thunderstorms and lightning passes through the fire centre region on Sunday and Monday this past weekend.

"Just continuing to remind folks to be super vigilant while they're out and about enjoying summer. And if they do see anything that does appear to be a wildfire, they believe it to be a wildfire to continue to report it," she said.

"Keep being super vigilant because they have been already throughout the spring and summer for us."

To report signs of wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, *5555 on a cellphone or report wildfires through the BCWS public mobile app.