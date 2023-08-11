Penticton wealth advisory team offering free financial seminars for public

Photo: Pixabay

A Penticton wealth advisory team is well aware of the current economic climate and has decided to do what it can do to help.

The Van Alphen Advisory Team of CIBC Wood Gundy will be conducting two free financial seminars over the next week. The first one is tonight (Wednesday), and it will be online only. The second one will be an in-person event at the Van Alphen office, located at 105-399 Main St., next Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“As I’ve grown up in the Okanagan, it’s become apparent that the path to homeownership as well as financial freedom has become significantly more difficult,” Robert Van Alphen said in a press release. “The goal of these two events will be to educate the public on how finances work and help Canadians navigate a path towards their goals.”

Van Alphen said the seminar will cover banks, credit cards, debt, investments, government programs for education and disability, savings, work benefits and how to buy your first home.

Those interested in taking part in one of the seminars can email the Van Alphen Advisory Team at [email protected].