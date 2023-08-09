More Penticton Young Stars Classic tickets to see rising hockey stars coming Friday

Photo: Contributed

Single-game and double-header ticket packages for the upcoming Vancouver Canucks 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton will go on sale this Friday.

The tournament will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, starting Friday, Sept.15 to and ending Monday, Sept. 18.

Prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets will play in a four-team, round-robin tournament format. Players expected to participate are:

Vancouver Canucks – Aidan McDonough, Akito Hirose, Cole McWard, Aatu Ra?ty, Arshdeep Bains

Calgary Flames – Samuel Honzek, Jaden Lipinski, Matt Coronato

Edmonton Oilers – Matvey Petrov, Xavier Bourgault, Ty Tullio

Winnipeg Jets – Colby Barlow, Brad Lambert, Chaz Lucius

Single-game tickets will be $26 for adults and $15 for children aged 12 and under.

Double-header ticket packages will be available in limited quantities for $35 per person. Those packages include one ticket per game for one of the double header game days, meaning two tickets total, on either Friday, Sept. 15 or Monday, Sept. 18, plus a $20 food and beverage voucher for SOEC concession stands.

"In addition to the on-ice action, fans will be treated to the annual Young Stars Party on the Plaza, presented by Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 17," reads a press release from the organizers.

"The pregame activation will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include free games, crafts, and other festivities, as well as a by-donation barbecue with proceeds benefitting the Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest Penticton event in 2024."

Sunday will also see Young Stars Minor Hockey Day, which will "provide select minor hockey players with the opportunity to participate in an on-ice clinic during the morning before receiving three complimentary tickets to watch the Canucks take on the Jets in the afternoon game at the SOEC."

The contest is open now to all registered minor hockey players within British Columbia between the ages of six and 15, and closes Saturday, August 26.

