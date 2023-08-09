Okanagan doctor appeals civil suit dismissal after being attacked by patient

Photo: BC Provincial Court file photo

The BC Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision that dismissed a civil lawsuit against Interior Health from an Okanagan psychiatrist who was violently attacked by a patient at Penticton Regional Hospital in 2014.

Dr. Rajeev Sheoran filed a lawsuit seeking damages after the incident in 2021, alleging IH failed to not provide a safe work environment for him.

A BC Supreme Court justice ruled last year that Sheoran did not prove IH failed to meet its duty of care, noting that it was well-known that the patient he was dealing with was dangerous.

The doctor was also ordered to pay the legal fees of Interior Health last May.

Sheoran filed an appeal, claiming the trial judge applied an "inappropriate standard of care by asking whether IHA acted in accordance with medical standards of care in its management of its psychiatric facilities."

In his appeal, according to the BC Court of Appeal decision, Sheoran contended the case "highlights the importance of distinguishing between the duties a health authority owes to its patients from the duties it owes to employees and staff members."

The assault occurred during the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2014, while Sheoran was performing a private psychiatric assessment on Summerland resident Gregory Nield — a world-ranked jiu-jitsu competitor, as noted in the lawsuit decision.

Nield had been admitted to the hospital's psych ward and he was eventually held involuntarily under the Mental Health Act. He escaped from the hospital multiple times, climbed over a fence around a patio outside the unit, and was returned.

Over the next few days, Neild's mood and demeanour would shift from settled to agitated.

One day, when Sheoran was performing a closed-door interview with Nield, Nield attacked him without provocation. Sheoran was knocked unconscious, suffered a broken jaw, nose, teeth and damage to his eye, and a traumatic brain injury, and was left bleeding profusely.

Nield left the office and told the nursing staff that Sheoran "might be dead."

Since the attack, Sheoran said he has had significant physical and mental issues that have prevented him from working.

Nield was criminally charged over the incident, and in 2017, a jury convicted him of aggravated assault and handed him a 30-month period of probation.

But in 2019, the BC Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, due in part to trial judge Hope Hyslop not allowing Nield's lawyer to admit evidence to support a defence of automatism – where a person is not conscious of their actions. Judge Hyslop retired in the fall of 2017, shortly after sentencing Nield.

The BC Prosecution Service opted not to proceed with a new trial, after receiving “further information” about the case.

Sheoran did initially sue Nield for the attack, but dropped that lawsuit.

Sheoran then moved to sue IH and a lengthy civil trial in Kelowna court commenced in late 2021, with Interior Health denying they were negligent in providing a safe work environment which led to the attack.

After the lawsuit was dismissed in March 2022, Sheoran submitted his appeal and the hearing took place March 29, 2023.

The three-justice appeals court, however, ruled that the civil trial decision should stand. The judges differed in their reasons for why the ruling should stand, but all agreed that it was the right decision ultimately.

"It is unfortunate that Dr. Sheoran is unable to seek redress from his assailant. He has sustained life-altering injuries while engaged in a most laudable and important task. However, being unable to find any legal error in the judgment dismissing his claim against IHA, I am compelled to conclude that I would dismiss the appeal," said the appeals decision.