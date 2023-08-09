Penticton city manager Donny van Dyk leaving his post

Photo: Dale Boyd Donny van Dyk in 2019 when he first began as CAO in Penticton.

The City of Penticton is now searching for a new city manager, following current CAO Donny van Dyk's decision to step down from the role.

Van Dyk started with the city in 2019, following a job with Enbridge on the Northern Gateway Pipeline and previous experience working as CAO and CFO for the District of New Hazelton.

“As a council, we want to thank Donny for all the hard work and efforts he has put in over the past five years as city manager,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release issued Wednesday morning.

“We’ve been fortunate to have someone of his talents lead our incredible city team. Imaginative and pragmatic, Donny has led us through some unexpected times with distinction and helped to create a more vibrant community in so many ways. His gift of pulling people together to accomplish great things and maintain high standards will leave a lasting legacy here in Penticton.”

According to the press release, details about van Dyk's new plans are "not yet public."

His last day at the City Hall will be Sept. 8.

“I can’t begin to express my thanks to all the council members, city staff and residents who have made my time here in Penticton so memorable and rewarding,” said van Dyk.

“The decision to take another opportunity was a difficult one but I’m leaving knowing that our city team is dedicated to excellence every day and that Penticton is in great hands.”

Kristen Dixon, current general manager of infrastructure, will act as city manager while the search for a permanent replacement is undertaken.