Penticton police say death in vehicle at Walmart was not suspicious

Photo: Stock photo - Pixabay

An American woman was found dead in her car at Walmart in Penticton this week.

On Monday, July 7, police were called to the parking lot by the store, and found a 56-year-old woman had died in her vehicle.

RCMP say the woman had been travelling with her family from the United States. An investigation was undertaken, including interviews with the woman's family present at the scene.

Police, in concert with the BC Coroners Service, deemed the death not suspicious. No further information from police will be released.