The Penticton Peach Festival is back with five days of free family fun

Photo: Peach Fest

It's here! Peach Fest 2023 has arrived in Penticton, with five full days of free family-friendly activities.

Each day will see events all day long, with the main hub being the north end of town at Okanagan Lake Park, Gyro Park and Rotary Park — though don't forget to check out activities at Skaha Lake as well!

Live music will take over Okanagan Lake Park every night, featuring headliners like Kim Mitchell, Aaron Pritchett, tribute bands to some of rock music's biggest legends, and more.

Other exciting entertainment includes the Canadian SkyHawks performance parachute team, motocross, a mini film festival, a sandcastle competition, parades, an amusement park and much more.

To plan your five-day fiesta, find the full schedule here.