Penticton fitness centre, pool due for annual maintenance closures

The Penticton Community Centre will be closing its fitness room for annual maintenance this week.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 through to Friday, Aug. 11. the room will be closed. However, regularly scheduled programs and classes will continue, and the aquatic centre will stay open.

Pool maintenance is scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 12.

"This year the closure will be extended by approximately four weeks as staff carry out inspections and repairs that will extend the life of the facility," reads a news release from the City of Penticton.

"Access to the Community Centre Pool is expected to reopen Oct. 2. Other areas of the Community Centre will not be impacted and remain open for regular use."

