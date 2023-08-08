Public team sign up open for Penticton firefighters charity dodgeball tournament

Get your throwing arm ready for the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society's second annual charity dodgeball tournament this September.
Registration has now opened up for the public for a full day of fun, competition and camaraderie.
There will be the Neighbourhood Brewing sponsored beer gardens located on-site for spectators to watch the games live.
Prizes will be awarded to winning teams, as well as to the best-dressed, so people are encouraged to have fun with it.
Teams will consist of six co-ed players minimum, with a minimum of two females on the court at all times. The team can have more than six members if used as spares.
Entry cost is $400/team which includes:
- Minimum three games (round robin format) with potential for more if you make the finals.
- A BBQ Burger lunch (Courtesy of the Penticton Firefighters)
- Lots of prizes
Games will be played in the Activate Penticton outdoor hockey rink at Gyro Park on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Teams will be entered on a first come first serve basis upon receipt of the entry fee.
For those who want to play but don't have a team, reach out to Trevor Tougas at 604-808-2891 or [email protected] and they will put you on a list for player-needy teams.