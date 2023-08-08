Penticton's Parkers Chrysler launches program to donate $100 for every vehicle sold to three local non-profits

Photo: Dragonfly Pond Family Society.

Penticton's Parkers Chrysler Community Connection announced the launch of their Kids Care edition to support three local non-profits throughout August and September.

Parkers Chrysler will donate $100 for every vehicle sold with a goal of $10,000 to BGC Okanagan Infant Development Program, Dragonfly Pond Family Society and Agur Lake Camp (ALC).

At the conclusion of the campaign, Parkers Chrysler said they will give the money raised to those non-profits to help them provide more support to the families that utilize their programs.

“Our community is so important to us and we are ecstatic to have started Community Connection and to launch it with this initial campaign to support BGC Okanagan Infant Development program, Dragonfly Pond Family Society and Agur Lake Camp,” GM Jim Tabler said in a press release.

“We hope the community will embrace this initiative and support us so we can make a considerable contribution to these great organizations and provide a boost to the amazing work that they already do to help families in our communities.”

"People with disabilities have many barriers which can be isolating,” Jeannette Poulso, with Agur Lake Camp, said. “Being able to participate in camping, fishing, boating, campfires and completely barrier-free walkways is an experience that would not be available if it were not for Agur Lake Camp."

Over the next two months, Parkers Chrysler said they will also be highlighting non-profits through their Facebook and Instagram.

"This is the start of a new Community Connections initiative to give back to numerous non-profits throughout the South Okanagan," Parkers Chrysler added.

"Join us in this heartwarming journey and drive change, one vehicle at a time."