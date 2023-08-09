Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks team take Castanet for a skydive before Peach Fest performance

Casey Richardson

It’s said to try anything once, or twice if you like it, and I can confidently say jumping for the second time with the Canadian military's only parachute performance team Tuesday morning has made me a fan of skydiving.

The SkyHawks are back to perform for the Penticton Peach Festival this summer, and could be spotted in the skies practicing jumps and sailing down with tandem partners, taking Castanet along for a sample skydive.

Corporal Étienne Brassard was my tandem jump partner this year. He said he has about 900 jumps under his belt already.

His reason for joining the team, he said, was because parachuting is his passion.

“I started when I was 16 years old. So I joined the forces, then I heard about the Skyhawks and applied for it. So you keep going to your passion, and your job.”

He was on the team in 2017 and 2018 as well.

To join the team, you need at least 50 jumps with a license or a free fall parachute course in the military. From there, if you apply, it’s off to California where five to six weeks are spent training with between six to eight jumps a day.

When asked if it ever gets boring continuing to jump, Brassard said no — because it's always different.

“Every drop zone is different. Every job is different. Winds are different. So every time it changes when the condition changes. So it's always fun to work with that,” he added.

The morning of the jump, I got dressed in a jumpsuit, strapped into a harness and got a quick brief on what to do for the exit and the free fall.

The Skyhawk team member gets geared up and double-checks my gear before we head into the aircraft and get seatbelts bolted on for takeoff.

Once you’re up to altitude, another check is done and you’re strapped into your partner.

Then Brassard does a quick walk off the plane and we fall into the sky at 12,500 feet.

The free fall this time around lasted around 45 seconds before the parachute was pulled and we sailed down for five minutes.

Cameraflyer Corporal Dominic Raymond was by our side to capture video of the jump.

The jump finishes off with a smooth(ish) landing in the grass by a runway at the Penticton Airport.

Brassard and I agreed that the best part is the free fall.

“The free fall is always you feel like you're free, the freedom of it,” he said.

Brassard and the rest of the SkyHawks team will be doing a much more impressive display on Wednesday night at 6:25 p.m. by the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

“With the five formation, you will be able to see different formations like the candy cane, [which is] the most popular one with smokes and colours. And after that, we're going to land on the ground and talk to the crowd. If you have any questions, you can ask us.”

Also on site will be a recruiting booth for the Canadian Armed Forces, which includes the opportunity to try out the gear or take part in a fitness evaluation so you can see if you're fit enough to join the forces. They will also be hosting a scavenger hunt.