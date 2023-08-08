218498
Penticton  

Police, family seeking missing 29-year-old man near Cawston

RCMP are seeking public help locating Nevada Alan Book, 29, who was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2023.

He was last seen on that date. Reports on social media, including from his mother, indicate Brook had been in an accident near Barcelo Road in Cawston.

His truck, she says, was located but he was not found.

Nevada Alan Book is described as:

  • Caucasian, male
  • Slender build
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair
  • 29 years old
  • 180 cm
  • 59 kg

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nevada Alan Book is urged to contact police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

