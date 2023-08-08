Police, family seeking missing 29-year-old man near Cawston

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are seeking public help locating Nevada Alan Book, 29, who was reported missing on Aug. 6, 2023.

He was last seen on that date. Reports on social media, including from his mother, indicate Brook had been in an accident near Barcelo Road in Cawston.

His truck, she says, was located but he was not found.

Nevada Alan Book is described as:

Caucasian, male

Slender build

Brown eyes

Brown hair

29 years old

180 cm

59 kg

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nevada Alan Book is urged to contact police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).