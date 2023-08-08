Public invited to Penticton memorial procession for local man who died fighting wildfire

Photo: CTV News Zak Muise

A procession and memorial for fallen firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise will take place Wednesday at Penticton's Skaha Lake Park, and the public are invited to attend and pay their respects.

Muise, 25, was a Kelowna resident and an employee of Summerland-based Big Cat Wildfire. He had spent two summers prior to that working as a wildland firefighter in B.C.

He died fighting the Donnie Creek fire outside Fort St. John.

Hosted by Big Cat Wildfire and the Penticton Fire Department, his memorial will take place at 1 p.m. along the lakeshore.

The south beach parking lot will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the memorial, which will involve the RCMP, the fire department and Big Cat crew trucks travelling along South Beach Road and the waterfront multi-use pathway.

Following the procession, a service will be held at the park gazebo.

The City of Penticton asks anyone visiting Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday to watch for signage and moving vehicles.

Muise is the second young B.C. firefighter to die in the line of duty this summer. On July 13, 19-year-old Devyn Gale died while combating a wildfire near her hometown of Revelstoke, B.C., after she was struck by a falling tree. She was also a nursing student at UBC Okanagan.