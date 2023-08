Photo: Mark Brett, Penticton Herald/Local Journalism Initiative

Members of the Penticton RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service (background) were investigating at a vehicle with an Oregon state licence plate that was roped off by police tape around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in the Walmart parking lot in Penticton.

Three police vehicles were on the scene.

No other details were available as of Monday afternoon.

More to come