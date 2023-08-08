Crews working to remove invasive, destructive plant from Summerland creek system

Photo: OSS

Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship crews will be working in Eneas Creek in Summerland over the few weeks to tackle a plant that is wreaking havoc with the waterway's ecosystem.

Work to remove the invasive yellow flag iris is being done during the approved fisheries window, meaning it will not impact returning spawning fish.

Yellow flag iris is an ornamental plant that was originally brought to Canada because of its beautiful flowers.

Unfortunately, it was introduced to the local ecosystem, and began to thrive.

"In addition to crowding out native plants and hurting populations of important pollinators and other insects that live in creeks, it also increases flood risk because it grows so thick it can also choke out creeks completely," says the stewardship society.

"It has sword shaped leaves that may be mistaken for cattails if you aren’t looking closely, but the difference is obvious in early summer when it produces large showy yellow flowers."

Crews will be cutting back the plants and covering the area with an impermeable barrier for a minimum of a year. Anyone who lives along the creek with concerns or questions, or who has yellow flag iris on their property and would like a free consultation, can reach out at [email protected] or (250)-770-1467.