Penticton businesses offering adventurous ways to taste local wine

Photo: Pixabay

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Take wine tasting to a whole new level with an assortment of tours in Penticton that will take you to a variety of wineries and breweries by land or water.

Inspired after a trip through both Spain and Italy where they had the opportunity to partake in wine tours by bikes, Epic Cycling Penticton owners Tamara Paul and Darcy Balla knew this was a concept they had to bring back to the South Okanagan.

“We wondered why no one was doing the same thing here in Penticton,” said Paul. “We came home and then started throwing the idea out to our friends who all said yes we should do this!”

With a variety of exciting cycling and hiking tours, Paul said she takes the opportunity to understand what the group is looking for in their adventure and then caters to those wishes.

“I always find out if they want cideries, breweries, wineries and then cater to this as well as how far they want to travel,” she explained. “ We've had some groups that want to ride 100 kilometers and then end at a winery for lunch and tastings, and others that just want to ride 30 to 40 kms with an e-bike and relax and have everything taken care of.”

Experienced guides lead the tour and wineries are prepared to welcome guests upon arrival. And with a vast amount of local wineries, Paul said it’s easy to create a custom tour for repeat customers that’s always new and exciting.

And one of the best parts besides a fully planned and catered tour? The support vehicle Epic Cycling Penticton offers, so purchases along the way can be transported back to the end of the tour, so no guest feels limited in what they can and can’t bring back with them.

For guests looking to skip the wineries, Epic Cycling Penticton offers e-bike rentals, trail bike rentals and even paddle board rentals, all at reasonable prices for the day.

For more information, visit epiccycling.ca or drop in at 950 Lakeshore Dr W.

Try a wine or brewery tour by water! Hoodoo Adventures in Penticton offers a variety of both wine and brewery tours by kayak or canoes, with some tours including lunch, brunch, and the opportunity to stop and enjoy a painting session.

Tours start on water with a shuttle on land taking guests to boutique wineries and includes upwards of three hours of paddle time on the lake.

For more information, visit hoodooadventures.ca

Or if you’d prefer to stick to the road for your tour, Grape Savvy Wine Tours offers the convenience of the hop-on, hop-off trolley that runs along the beautiful Naramata Bench.

The family-friendly trolley offers a number of drop-off and pick-up locations, with tickets priced at $49.99 for adults, $13.99 for youth (13 - 18) and children 12 and under being free. Tickets can be purchased online with no limit to how many times a guest can scan in to the trolley.

Plan your trip with Grape Savvy’s unique reservation hub. Not only is the trolley an excellent and safe way to enjoy wine touring along the Naramata Bench, but it’s also a great way to get some sightseeing in!

Grape Savvy Wine Tours also offers private tours - and yes, the trolley can be included!

For more information, visit trolleyco.ca

For more Penticton fun, click here