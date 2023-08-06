Bear family of four goes for dip in Penticton Channel

Contributed

It was a rare sight for those floating on the Penticton Channel Friday.

A mother bear and three cubs wandered down to the water to take a short dip as excited channel-goers watched from a distance.

Dylan Price started recording on his phone, wowed by the sight. He shared the video with Castanet.

The Kelowna man hasn’t been to the channel in about 20 years. He says he and his fiancé were visiting, along with some friends and their teenagers when they saw the bears at about 3 p.m. on August 4.

“We were just getting settled into our float down the channel on a beautiful day as a guy on the walkway above shouted at us a warning,” said Price, who at first thought it was a joke. The man told them there was a bear and cubs on the side of the channel ahead.

As they approached, the sow wandered down to the water, and the baby bears followed, splashing and playing in the channel. The mom had a drink and then walked back into the grass, her three offspring following not far behind.

“It was definitely an unexpected sighting,” said Price, who explained that his group was originally going to float down the Shuswap River near Enderby, but changed their plans and went to Penticton instead.

“Obviously it paid off.”