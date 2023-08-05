Vehicle collision on Green Mountain Rd.

Photo: Contributed

A crash involving at least two vehicles slowed traffic on Green Mountain Road outside of Penticton Saturday afternoon.

According to an eyewitness, a white SUV collided with an oncoming motorcycle, sending the biker into the ditch.

Two ambulances as well as two firetrucks reported to the scene, and traffic appeared to be backed up.

The witness tells Castanet people at the site of the collision could be seen with sheets around the downed biker, but the condition of the rider, as well as the driver in the SUV, is not known at this time.

The collision happened around 1:45 p.m., and Castanet has reached out to emergency services for comment.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.