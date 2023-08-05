Alberta teen, 14, dead after two jet skis collide on Skaha Lake

Photo: Contributed A 14-year-old has died as the result of a jet ski collision at Skaha Lake on Friday night.

One youth has died and three others suffered serious injuries after two jet skis collided in the middle of Skaha Lake on Friday.

According to Pentiction RCMP, the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Four youth were involved in the collision, and sustained serious injuries.

Police said family members transported them by boat to the Skaha Marina, where two off-duty doctors and paramedics attempted life-saving measures on all four injured youth, who were then taken to hospital.

“Tragically, one of the victims, a 14-year-old female from Alberta, succumbed to her injuries at hospital,” said Sgt. Paul Bentham, of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment, in a statement.

“The three remaining youth have all been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital.”

According to police, the family is being supported by RCMP Victim Services and arrangements are being made to help them return to Alberta.

Witnesses told Castanet police were seen on Friday night putting yellow tape around two personal watercraft docked at the marina. One person described a traumatic scene unfolding as people watched CPR being performed on the dock.

Pentiction RCMP is investigating the incident with the help of RCMP West Coast Marine Services. Mounties said no criminality is suspected, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.