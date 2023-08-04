At least one person injured as a result of an incident on Skaha Lake

Photo: Contributed

There is an ongoing police incident on Skaha Lake Friday evening.

Details are sketchy at the moment, however one witness at the scene says at least one person has been taken to hospital.

The witness tells Castanet News one woman received CPR at the scene and was taken to hospital.

A second ambulance was also seen coming into the area.

Police were seen putting yellow tape around two personal watercraft docked at the Skaha Lake Marina.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment.

We will have more information when it becomes available.