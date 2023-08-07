Annual Discovery House golf fundraiser is back, with sponsorship opportunities still available

Photo: Submitted photo

The annual Discovery House golf tournament is back, an opportunity to have fun and give back to an organization that provides necessary services for men struggling to escape addiction.

On Sept. 16 at St. Andrews by the Lake, the golf tournament will take place, and spaces are reportedly filling up fast.

Sponsorship packages are still available for any businesses wanting to promote to hundreds of participants and followers on social media.

All tournament sponsors have a custom sign placed at a hole during the event, social media recognition, promotion during the dinner and live auction, framed certificate of appreciation, and a charitable donation tax receipt.

Sponsorship at level A is $550 and includes 4 entries into the tournament including dinner, while sponsorship at level B is $320 and includes a single entry into the tournament including dinner.

Individual entries into the tournament without sponsorship are $85. Extra guests that would like to come to dinner, but not play in the tournament are $40.

All proceeds go to Discovery House, which offers a "peer based, holistic recovery approach employing a 12 step philosophy combined with Life Skills training along with the most up to date evidence based treatments," to help Penticton and area men move forward in their lives without addiction.

For more information, click here.