Registration now open for epic Peach Fest bike race

Photo: RPR PeachDuro

Mountain biking enthusiasts can get excited for the return of the RPR PeachDuro enduro-style race to the Penticton Peach Festival.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, this year's race will feature an exhilarating experience with challenging climbs, epic views, and fast technical descents on the Three Blind Mice trails.

There will be two categories, the short course with three timed stages, which is aimed at younger and new racers, and the long course featuring five timed stages for experienced riders who are up for a challenge.



Participants will tackle the technical "Blue" and" Black" trails. Safety remains a top priority, and the event organizers have ensured that first aid is provided by the Apex Ski Patrol, also providing rider aid stations, sponsored by BCBR, Skratch, Grizzly Water and Tonys' Meats.



Participants and spectators can also look forward to a post-race celebration at Origin Wines, complete with an awards ceremony and social. DJ entertainment and food vendors, including Choripan Chorizo, will be on hand.



A portion of the entry fees will be donated to trail maintenance at Three Blind Mice for future riders to enjoy.



Registration is now open at www.peachfest.com/peachduro. All participants must also purchase a Penticton and Area Cycling Association membership for insurance purposes.



"This event puts an emphasis on having a good time while meeting other riders and enjoying the awesome scenery on the Three Blind Mice Trails," said Josh Shulman, Peach Festival director in charge of the RPR PeachDuro.

"It really is about getting out on your bike and having fun while cheering each other on as you bomb down the trails that overlook Okanagan Lake."

Last year's event attracted 106 riders from around the Thompson-Okanagan and even as far as Switzerland.