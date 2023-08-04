Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reminding residents to enjoy long weekend in FireSmart way

Photo: Rob Gibson Be aware of the rules around fires this long weekend in the South Okanagan

As the long weekend approaches, the Regional District of Okanagan Simillkameen's FireSmart team is reminding everyone to be careful with backcountry activities.

The fire danger rating throughout the region is high, and the fire risk is serious.

“Summer time in the Okanagan and Similkameen is all about enjoying the outdoors, but with the dry conditions and heat, we want to remind everyone to be cautious when camping or exploring the backcountry,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS board chair.

“Category 1 campfires are currently prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.”

The Category 1 campfire prohibition will remain in effect until noon on October 13, 2023, or until the orders are rescinded.

The RDOS FireSmart team has provided the following backcountry tips:

During a campfire ban, smoking is restricted in all public areas. Discard cigarette butts appropriately and safely.

The use of outdoor stoves is not prohibited. As per the Wildfire Regulation, an outdoor stove is a CSA-rated or ULC-rated device used outdoors for cooking, heat or ambiance that burns charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and has a flame height that is less than 15 cm tall.

If you’re riding an ATV or other motorized vehicle, hiking, or camping in the backcountry, leave nothing behind. If you see a sign of fire, report it immediately.

Anyone who spots a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation should call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a mobile phone.

And for those enjoying the long weekend at home, the FireSmart team has more tips:

Be safe while using a barbeque. Keep it away from overhanging branches and never leave it unattended.

Use caution when using a lawnmower or weed trimmer, both of which have the potential to spark a fire. After using these types of power tools, water down the surrounding area to prevent a fire from occurring.

For further information and FireSmart tips, please visit firesmart.rdos.bc.ca or to book your free Home Hazard Assessment.

Another way to stay safe this long weekend is to sign up for the Voyent Alert! app to receive RDOS-wide emergency alerts. Find more information online here.