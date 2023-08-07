As Penticton Peach Festival approaches, city reminds residents to prepare for extra traffic

Photo: Submitted photo

As Peach Festival 2023 approaches, with thousands of locals and visitors expected to enjoy five days of free entertainment downtown, residents are reminded that transit, walking or biking to the festival site may be the best way to join the fun.

In a press release, the City of Penticton cautioned anyone who does choose to drive to slow down, anticipate lots of extra foot traffic and watch for signage and closures. Saturday and Sunday in particular will see roads blocked off for parade events.

Peach Festival starts Wednesday, Aug. 9, and runs until Sunday, Aug. 13 primarily in Okanagan Lake Park, though some events will be held at Gyro Park and Skaha Lake Park, and Shooting Star Amusements will be set up in Rotary Park.

To encourage transit use, the city has extended bus services and will set up Park ‘n’ Ride locations during the festival. The BC Transit #5 bus will arrive every 30 minutes during the day until 6:40 p.m. from Aug. 9-12, and every hour on Sunday, Aug. 13.

A temporary Peach Fest bus stop will be set up at Veterans Way near Lakeshore Drive, heading southbound after the festival. The #5 bus route hours will be extended during the event, with the last bus leaving the festival site at 11:42 p.m.

Free secure bike parking is available by City Hall, as part of a new pilot program

Road closures and anticipated high-traffic events will be as follows, according to the City of Penticton:

Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Friday, Aug. 11

The 100 block of Main Street will be closed on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the Peach Bin Races.

Performances from the Canadian Forces Skyhawks at 6 p.m., and Kim Mitchell starting at 9:30 p.m., are anticipated to attract extra foot and vehicle traffic to the Okanagan Lake waterfront area on Wednesday.

A section of Lakeshore Drive across from Okanagan Lake Park, from the east side of Veterans Way to the north side of Lakeshore Drive at Front Street, will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and ending at 7 p.m. on Friday for the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross show.

The Kids Zone will be held at Gyro Park from 9 a.m. until noon on these three days.

Performances by Aaron Pritchett on Thursday night, and Eagle Eyes on Friday night, will draw extra foot traffic to the area.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Expect extensive closures downtown on Saturday morning due to the Peter Bros. Grand Parade, the Penticton Farmers’ Market and Community Market.

The parade closure is from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., starting on Main Street at Preston/Nelson, running to the north side of Wade Avenue, along Winnipeg Street and then Lakeshore Drive to Riverside Drive.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street at Eckhardt Avenue, before turning left on Wade Avenue, right on Winnipeg Street and left on Lakeshore Drive, ending at the Rose Garden.

Watch for on-site signage and be aware that street parking will not be permitted along the parade route during the closure.

Sunday, Aug. 13

A section of Main Street from the north side of Wade Avenue to the north side of Lakeshore Drive will be closed Sunday morning between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for the Minuteman Press Kiddies Day Parade. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m.

Access to the Lakeside Resort will be provided from the west side of Lakeshore Drive at Main Street.

For the full schedule of events, visit peachfest.com