'Save our bus stop': Seniors rally in Penticton neighbourhood to protect key bus stop

Chelsea Powrie

‘Save our bus stop’ is the rallying cry of a Penticton neighbourhood of seniors and people with mobility challenges who say proposed transit changes will impact their independence.

On Thursday morning, residents of multiple buildings on Abbott Street including a subsidized seniors living facility gathered at their bus stop, located at Abbott and Guernsey.

They had recently learned the stop was due to be decommissioned; instead, they were told, a bus would pick them up on nearby Vancouver Avenue.

The only problem, from the residents' perspective, is that new stop would be a few hundred meters up hill and across a busy street — daunting for anyone with mobility concerns, let alone needing a walker or wheelchair.

"It's taking away their independence, by moving it up the hill and across the road," said Marie Nobles, a concerned citizen who began raising awareness about the issue.

"In the winter, it would be deadly ... slipping and sliding, trying to get up that hill. It's not a good thing."

Abbott Street resident Hazel Carter, who uses a wheelchair, was shocked to hear the news.

"I just thought, I have to speak out, I have to stop this," Carter said. She said she found out about the proposed changes via a rumour last week, and she called BC Transit to confirm. To her dismay, it was true.

"We depend on this bus. I take it to go to my doctor, I take it to go to the hospital, I take it to go shopping."

For Carter, the idea of forcing local residents to head up the hill to catch the bus is unfathomable.

"For us to go up the hill with our handicaps and cross Vancouver hill, that is so dangerous," Carter said.

"I just can't imagine, even people older than me going across on the crosswalk that isn't even controlled on Vancouver hill, cars just speed up and down there ... We need this bus stop."

Members of council and the mayor were challenged to meet at the Abbott Street bus stop Thursday morning to see the hill for themselves, and speak to local concerned residents.

More than a dozen residents and concerned citizens attended, along with members of the city's communications staff and Coun. Amelia Boultbee, who confirmed she would be taking what she learned from conversations with the community back to the rest of council.

Work on the proposed bus stop change was halted earlier this week due to public concerns.

"We've put the changes on hold and we're here today to get more information," city communications manager JoAnne Kleb said at the scene.

She added there is no timeline yet for a final decision, but meetings are already underway discussing the matter and she expects there will be more.

Nobles was happy to see the city's response.

"It's nice to see that they are coming to gather information before they make a decision."