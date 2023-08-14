Nominate a local unsung hero in Penticton for chance to win $4K prize package

Photo: GLE Heating & Air Conditioning

A Penticton company wants to help out a local unsung hero, and is looking for community advice in finding that person or people.

The annual "Feel the Love" program from GLE Heating & Air Conditioning and national partner Lennox will give away a prize package worth over $4,000 to a selected individual who demonstrates hard work and generosity, and could use some help with their living situation.

The winner will receive a Lennox furnace, touchscreen thermostat, and a professional installation donated by the family owned-and-operated GLE team.



From now until Aug. 31, anyone in the community can nominate an individual or family who could use the helping hand.



After receiving all of the nominations, GLE and Lennox will honour select recipients with new heating or cooling equipment.

Past "Feel The Love" nominees all have one thing in common: They put others first.

"But sometimes, these individuals need a little help making sure their own needs are being met. Many of our nominees simply don’t have the means to make their homes more comfortable on their own," GLE explains.

"That’s where nominations from community members come in. While unsung heroes come from all walks of life, some examples of past nominees we’ve honoured include community figures such as teacher, firefighters and volunteers; families facing hard times; veterans; senior citizens living in older homes; and people impacted by natural disaster."



If you know someone deserving, click here to nominate before the end of the month.

