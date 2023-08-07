Time Family of Wines hires experienced beverage and hospitality leader as its president

Photo: Mark Lalonde

Penticton’s Time Family of Wines has a new leader.

George James was named company president on July 24, bring more than 20 years of experience in wine, hotel and hospitality industry to the role.

“George is no stranger to Time, both as an industry colleague and as a customer,” owner Ron Mayert said in a press release. “Over the course of his career, George has demonstrated an exceptional ability to manage several organizations’ financial success. George has worked closely with a variety of teams to develop innovative solutions that contributed to making their brands successful and relevant.

“With some exciting new business initiatives coming in 2024, we are confident that George will steward the direction and management of these projects for our industry clients and loyal consumers, taking Time to its next level of growth.”

James was previously the vice-president of finance at Verhoeff Group of Companies, overseeing the finances of Valley Commons Winery, Beach House Brewing, Red Door Events and Trading Post Brewing. He also had the same title at Phantom Creek Estates, helping the Oliver winery get off the ground. He was also chief financial officer at Oliver’s Black Hills Estate Winery.

James is also BC Wine Grape Council's current treasurer.

"I am honoured to take on role of President at Time,” James said. “I look forward to working closely with our team to lead the organization in the next stage of its evolution. I am excited about the future of Time, as we carry out our business strategy, achieve our financial objectives, and continue our commitment to delivering exceptional wines and experiences to our valued customers.”

Time has an urban winery in Penticton that features the Chronos Tasting Room and Orolo Restaurant + Cocktail Bar. It also has a satellite winery in Oliver’s District Wine Village.