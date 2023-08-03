Penticton city council expresses interest in more open houses to engage with public

Photo: Castanet file photo

Penticton city council is looking forward to further public engagement sessions to better understand the community.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert raised a motion at Tuesday's meeting to direct staff to set up three-hour council open houses in the fall and spring each year of the remaining council term.

He said he brought the matter up after the success of a previous open house, that saw 218 people show up to engage with their elected officials as well as city staff.

"[They] were able to engage with not only council but also staff during the budget and a bunch of other information that we had," Gilbert said.

He suggested spring and fall as the optimum time to get people out, to avoid the holiday season in the winter and the summertime when people just want to be outside.

"For the public to be able to come out and directly talk with council is healthy for our community and our democracy here," Gilbert said.

The motion also included a request for an area for children to reduce the barrier for young families attending such an event.

"And also, I think it's very important for council to engage and staff to engage with the youth in the city to see why we want to keep them here and what we can do more for the youth in the city," Gilbert added.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee spoke in favour, thanking Gilbert for the motion.

"I thought our open house was a resounding success. And anything we can do to get people further engaged with local politics I think is great," Boultbee said.

"And I think it's a fairly low barrier relatively low cost thing compared to you know, other things that we can do. And the proof was in the pudding with how many people showed up and the great feedback that we got. So I'll be supporting this and I'm really looking forward to those other open houses."

The motion passed unanimously.