Man missing in Keremeos/Cawston area, abandoned vehicle found

Photo: RCMP Cody Collinge, 40, was last seen in the Keremeos/Cawston area on July 26, 2023.

Police say the abandoned vehicle of a man last seen on July 26 has been found near Cawston.

The RCMP is asking for public help in locating Cody Collinge, 40, who was reported missing on July 31.

He was last seen in the Keremeos/Cawston area. His vehicle was located abandoned on the bank of the Similkameen River in Cawston.

The RCMP notes that while Cody is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan, he has very few in Keremeos.

Collinge is described as six feet tall, about 175 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a greying beard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Collinge is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



