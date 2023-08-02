Fundraiser launched for family of toddler killed by falling tree in Okanagan park

Photo: GoFundMe

The boy who was killed by a falling tree last weekend at an Okanagan campground has been identified through a fundraiser for his family.

Kash Bakker, 3, died Saturday after a tree fell on him in Okanagan Lake Provincial Park South. The park is adjacent to Highway 97, between Summerland and Peachland.

He and his family were visitors to the region from the Tri-Cities area of the Lower Mainland.

“Our friends… suffered the most unimaginable tragedy in losing their youngest son, Kash Bakker. He was 3 years old. Please, donate to this family so they can cover all financial costs as he was one of four boys. Thank you for helping us help our friends,” said the GoFundMe.

On Monday, B.C. environment minister George Heyman offered his condolences on behalf of the ministry and BC Parks staff.

“Our hearts are with you at this difficult time,” he said.

No details are available about what may have caused the tree to fall. Police have said the file is in the hands of the BC Coroners Service, which does not comment on open investigations.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $50,000 and has raised nearly $12,000.