Summerland's Isintok Dam fixes get $2M provincial funding boost to prevent potential disaster

Photo: District of Summerland Isintok Dam pictured in a District of Summerland file photo.

The District of Summerland has been awarded nearly $2M in grant money to upgrade the Isintok Dam spillway.

The money, totalled at $1,939,590, comes from the Province of British Columbia’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.

Design work has been completed by Kerr Wood Leidal Engineering Consultants and construction of the project is scheduled for 2024.

According to a press release from the district, work will include replacement of the existing concrete spillway structure, excavation of the spillway channel to make it wider, replacement of the culvert through the access road with a single span bridge, installation of riprap in the modified section of the spillway channel and at bridge abutments, and installation of a remote monitoring system for reservoir level, dam outflows, precipitation, wind, and temperature.

"The Isintok spillway is at end of its serviceable life and moving forward with this project will help improve the safety and security of our water supply. We appreciate the provincial government for their investment in this critical area,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.

Engineering reviews in recent years flagged concerns about the spillway, including deterioration, which could pose a flood risk to Summerland.

Provincial officials label the dam "very high consequence," meaning it could "cause significant impact to human life, the environment, and properties in an extreme inflow event."

With continued downstream development, there is potential for it to be considered an ‘extreme consequence’ dam.