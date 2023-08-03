Peach Fest country night announces local Okanagan talent

Photo: Ben Klick

The Penticton Peach Festival has announced a local expansion to its popular country night concert lineup.

On Aug. 10, with Aaron Pritchett and Matt Lang headlining at the Peters Bros. stage in Okanagan Park, the Hillside Outlaws and Ben Klick will kick off the evening with their own country crooning.

"This year's festival promises an awesome day filled with country tunes, dancing and good-old fashioned fun for the whole family in Okanagan Lake Park," said Shawna Guitard, Penticton Peach Festival director.



The Hillside Outlaws will get the party going at 4:45 p.m.



After winning a karaoke contest at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, Hillside Outlaws lead singer Louis Bigras considered taking a shot at music a little more seriously.

He teamed up with the rest of his Penticton bandmates to begin making their mark, releasing three new singles in 2021, including "Beer is Essential," with over 446,000 streams. Their most recent release, "Didn't Have Dirt," was released in June after a songwriting session in Nashville.



"Penticton has always been the heartbeat of this band. It’s where our musical journey began and really took root. Our new single is doing amazing and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on," said Bigras.



Following them on stage will be BC Country Music Awards, international award-winning recording artist and West Kelowna's own Ben Klick at 5:45 p.m.

Pritchett and Lang will follow Klick to party as the sun goes down.

Tim Horton's Country Night is just one of the many events during the five-days of free, family fun at Penticton Peach Festival. For a complete schedule click here.