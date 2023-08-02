Penticton launches free bike lock-up pilot project

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is embarking on a three-month pilot project providing free secure bike and e-bike parking stations in the north end of town.

The pilot is in partnership with E-Kruise, and includes ten "Bikeep" parking spots at City Hall and five at the community centre.

Every dock is made of steel and equipped with anti-theft technologies including sensors and alarms.

"We are committed to finding new ways to increase secure bike storage infrastructure in Penticton, which aligns with the City’s Community Climate Action Plan,” said David Kassian, sustainability supervisor, in a press release issued Wednesday.

“With transportation by vehicles accounting for 55% of Penticton’s community greenhouse gas emissions, we are exploring ways to reduce barriers to active transportation and assist residents with walking and cycling throughout the community.”

Bikeep stations are currently in use in 21 countries and three countries, according to E-Kruize.

The stations can be used by downloading the Bikeep app to a mobile device. Anyone without a mobile phone will soon be able to get an access card, "in the near future," according to the city.

Service and usage costs are waived during the three-month trial period, and then the city will consider future charges. The stations do not currently include e-bike charging.

