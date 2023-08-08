Paving will close Riddle Road in Penticton Wednesday morning

Photo: City of Penticton

A section of Riddle Road in Penticton will be closed to all traffic on Wednesday to allow for paving.

On Aug. 9, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. the road will be closed, impacting local residents and anyone wishing to access the Three Blind Mice trail network.

"Due to the nature of this work and the width of the road, it will be closed in both directions, with the exception of emergency vehicles," reads a news release from the City of Penticton.

"Residents living along the road have been notified in advance of this work, instructed to make alternate plans to avoid entering or exiting their properties during this time."

The city has also reached out to the Penticton and Area Cycling Association to notify members.

Anyone with questions can contact the City Yards office at 250-490-2500.