Drag Bingo making triumphant return in Penticton, with proceeds supporting local matriarch's dream

Contributed Carl Meadows

A Penticton drag performer is excited to spread joy, inclusivity and fun at an upcoming Drag Bingo event all while helping support the dream of a local matriarch battling cancer.

When Carl Meadows learned that Penticton Indian Band elder Grace Greyeyes was battling stage four ovarian cancer, and that her community was fundraising to send her on a bucket-list trip to Hawaii, it was a no-brainer to add her to the recipients of funds from his upcoming charity bingo night.

"Grace has been a very big champion of the LGBTQ+ community and a very important elder; we couldn't think of anyone more deserving to receive the proceeds," Meadows said.

"SOS Pride is also a recipient with their mandate to provide education, advocacy and creating safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community."

The event will take place Aug. 24 at Black Antler. Drag Bingo first started at Theo's restaurant in 2021, but when another wave of COVID-19 restrictions came in, it went on hiatus.

"Who would have guessed that drag would become so political in the meantime," Meadows said, referencing recent bans on drag performances in the southern United States.

Now, the bingo is back in town and with a country theme in response to those U.S. bans, and they can't wait to support both Greyeyes and SOS Pride.

Tickets are $100 per person, and include dinner and two drinks. There will be three bingo games, a 50/50 draw, and three drag performances by "Reba McEntire", "Patsy Cline" and "Dolly Parton."

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, and there will be cash prizes for the best dressed.

For more information and tickets, click here.