Nomination period extended for Penticton Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

Photo: Contributed

The deadline has been extended to nominate the best local businesses for the Penticton Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

Now open until Aug. 9, the nomination period is an opportunity to name and celebrate outstanding local contributors to the business community.

The process is open to the public.

All validated nominees will move on to the judging process, by an independent volunteer judging committee made up of thirteen local business and community leaders.

Winners will be announced at a gala Oct. 14 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, presented by Total Restoration.

For more information and to nominate a business or business leader, click here.