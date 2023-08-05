Penticton group searching for most creative local food and flower gardens

Photo: Donna Benson

A Penticton researcher and gardener hopes a new initiative will encourage locals to nourish their own green thumbs.

As grocery prices rise, many people are turning to home food gardens as a way to have fresh items without the hit at the checkout.



The Medical Arts Health Research Group and community partners is now inviting residents to send in photos showcasing how they have combined flowers and vegetables to create bountiful gardens, kicking off a fun-spirited contest to find the best, most creative edible landscapes, both big and small.

"Penticton has no shortage of green thumbs, and 'artful' gardeners," says researcher Dr. Donna Benson.

"We want to first celebrate our local gardeners who combine growing local food as well as flowers, second - inspire others and third - share the joy and wonder of growing, harvesting and eating food you have grown. This friendly contest celebrates the ingenuity of our neighbourhood gardeners. We can’t wait to see the tasteful landscapes our community has cultivated.”



Herb spirals, berry bushes, pea trellises, and abundant potted patio plants are all fair game, plus anything else creative that local gardeners are doing.

"We want to see fruit trees intermingled with dahlias, kale as a decorative border, pole beans arching over daylilies. Let your imagination run wild!" Benson says.

Thirteen winning photos will be featured in a 2024 Tasteful Gardens calendar, which in turn will hopefully provide inspiration for growing flowers and food in tandem.

To enter, submit up to three photos of your edible landscape online by Sept. 30. here. Full contest details and submission information can be found here.