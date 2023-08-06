Music festival with a mission coming to Princeton

Photo: Contributed

A music festival "with a purpose" will find a new home in Princeton this year.

The re-scheduled 5th annual Rise & Shine FamJam Fundraiser will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, featuring a lineup of live performances and local talent.

"Our mission is to build a community deeply rooted in the practice of cultivating authentic and meaningful connections and altruistic giving," organizers say.

"Through music and dance we aspire to create enriched youth learning environments by donating 100 per cent of the festival proceeds to the Rise & Shine: Captains Camps, DJ Camps and the Rise & Shine App. Our camps and our digital-gamified-learning platform empower youth to pursue their passions and develop a well-rounded skill-set, with curriculum specifically built around creating a balance of all-encompassing life skills."

The two-day ticket pass includes camping and parking. The Rise & Shine experience will include food and beverage services, art installations, decor, vendors and more.

"We have always kept our pricing as low as possible to provide maximum accessibility, and of course, every single dollar of profit is donated to sending youth to the RisexShine mentorship programs," organizers say.

Tickets rangs from $150 to $200. For more information, click here.

"The past few years have been difficult, but every time we Rise & Shine together, the world gets a little lighter and a whole lot brighter. We cannot wait to #PARYWITHPURPOSE with you!"