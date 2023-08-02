Penticton city council has voted to take a second look at the bike lane design on Martin Street

Photo: City of Penticton

City council is going to take a second look at the downtown portion of the lake-to-lake bike lane, following public concerns brought to council members about its "intrusive" nature.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted to support a motion brought forwards by Couns. Campbell Watt, Amelia Boultbee and Ryan Graham, directing city staff to "report back with options to modify the design of the lake-to lake bike route on Martin Street," while still maintaining the purpose and infrastructure of the overall project.

"I'm still a firm supporter of the bike lane, so I'm not trying to deter from that. I think it's hypocritical to suggest that affordability is a huge factor and then not offer the safest form of transportation that is most affordable," Watt said.

"It's also naive to think we haven't had feedback from our community. And that feedback has been along the lines of the intrusive nature potentially of the bike lane and I don't believe it fits the feel and the vibe of our downtown."

Discussion saw most on council agreeing there is likely a better design possible for the bike lane. Coun. Helena Konanz said she was unhappy about spending more money on the project, but also suggested moving the bike lane to a different street, calling Martin Street "too narrow."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield pointed out that sounded pricey.

"If we're worried about the cost, then moving to another street is by far away the most expensive option out there. So I would think that we'll wait for the staff report and see what their recommendations are and their cost analysis," Bloomfield said.

The motion passed unanimously, and the matter will be discussed at a later meeting once staff return with a report and their recommendations.

The 6.7-kilometre lake-to-lake bike lane has a total cost of roughly $8 million, $3.45 million of which has come from provincial and federal government funding to date, with potentially more to come as grant applications are reviewed.

The final stage of the bike lane is still under construction stretching down South Main Street to Skaha Lake.