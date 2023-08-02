Penticton council challenged to live a minute as a senior trying to access proposed new bus stop

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city councillors and the mayor have been challenged to check out life as a senior on Abbott Street trying to get to a bus stop, and how much harder that might become if proposed changes come into effect.

If new plans were to go forward, the bus stop on Abbott Street at Guernsey Avenue would be relocated to Vancouver Avenue and Abbott Street westbound.

The existing bus stop is the closest one to Abbott Towers, an assisted seniors living facility, and other apartment complexes housing seniors and people with mobility issues.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, member of the public Lynn Kelsey claimed a proposed change, which would see the bus stop moved to Vancouver Avenue, was not well communicated.

"[Residents] found out through the bus drivers that that was going to be happening, that they were going to be missing their bus. The bus stop was going to be taken out," Kelsey said.

She issued an invitation to the council members to join herself and fellow concerned citizen Marie Nobles in the 100 block of Abbott Street to see how difficult it would be if people using mobility equipment had to trek from Guernsey Avenue up Abbott Street and then again up Vancouver Avenue.

"If you need help and we can give you a walker cane or whatever to walk up that hill because as Coun. James Miller can attest, it's very steep."

The City of Penticton recently announced it is taking a second look at the new planned bus stop.

"Work to install road safety features and a new transit stop at that intersection will be paused to allow more time for consultation with community members," reads a news release from the city.

Existing plans involve rerouting BC Transit’s Route 3 and 16 buses off of Abbott Street and Westminster Avenue. The bus stop on Abbott Street at Guernsey Avenue would be relocated to Vancouver Avenue and Abbott Street westbound. Also, a new bus stop would be added at the north end of Ellis Street for the 16 bus southbound.

In addition to these new bus stops, the city plans to add safety improvements along Vancouver Avenue to narrow the driving area, which will slow traffic and create a safer approach for pedestrians.

While reviewing these plans, BC Transit will continue with its existing construction detour rerouting, which has been in place in recent weeks due to the construction work on Ellis Street.