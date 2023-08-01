Teamwork the way forward following funding feud between Penticton Art Gallery and city council

Photo: File photo

The Penticton Art Gallery and local city council are trying to figure out how to be a team moving forward, following a clash over operational funding and grants.

Delegates from the gallery spent nearly an hour speaking to council at Tuesday's meeting, responding to a request from Mayor Julius Bloomfield to attend and provide "clarification" about their finances.

During city budget deliberations this spring, information provided to city staff and councillors indicated the gallery expected a roughly $17,000 surplus this year, which was part of what prompted council to slash their requested grant from $125,000 — a number consistent with previous years — to $55,000.

That decision was reversed after public backlash and a heated plea from gallery curator Paul Crawford who outlined the need for city funding to allow the gallery to plan ahead.

Some on council wanted more information about how the gallery was spending or saving their money, which they felt was not sufficiently provided

At Tuesday's meeting, the gallery provided their full financial statement for 2022 prepared by an independent accounting firm, which now shows they actually had a $9,500 deficit.

That report, they explained, did not become finalized until after the budget deliberation at council. They had hoped for the aforementioned surplus, but that was not the case.

“[$9,500] is a manageable expense that we can cover off and pay and work with,” said Ret Tinning, gallery board treasurer.

“But we're very dependent on grants and fundraising. And we're very dependent on what the City of Penticton provides us and we hope to continue that.”

Gallery administrator Julia Snow explained that a lot of grant money they receive is earmarked for specific purposes, restricting its use.

COVID-19 relief funding was used or is already earmarked for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, salaries for the gallery's seven employees and investments in the future money-making capacity of the gallery, including renovating the gift shop to diversify the gallery's income stream.

Operational funding, however, is heavily subsidized by the city. Snow said the gallery, when planning their own budget, does count on having roughly the same amount from the city each year, based on more than a decade of trends.

Some on council felt, looking through the numbers from the 2022, which include reserves bolstered by the non-restricted COVID-19 relief funds that will no longer be coming in, that the gallery could have made different decisions with the money rather than counting on taxpayer dollars.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert asked what would have happened if council had stuck to its original plan to slash grant funding to the gallery.

“If you only gave us the $55,000 [as opposed to $125,000]… we would probably lose a staff member,” said Snow.

“But we could survive, you’re right. Barely.”

Coun. Amelia Boultbee reiterated her previously stated displeasure with any potential grant recipient assuming the city will give them money come budget period.

"Everyone should anticipate that grants from the city are a 'nice-to-have' not a 'need-to-have,'” Boultbee told the delegation.

"We took it on good faith when we had [your] presentation on April 3, that there was going to be calamity if we didn't provide you with the additional funds. So you got the full [$125,000]. And what I'm hearing today is that although internally you've decided to allocate those resources to other places, in reality, the art gallery could have continued.”

Gallery representatives acknowledged the gallery would not necessarily have gone under, but services and the ability to plan ahead, grow, and book attractive exhibits, festivals and community events would have diminished, given their need to secure such attractions well in advance.

They added their perspective that the gallery adds something special to Penticton that council should want to be a partner in.

"We do appreciate you, we do appreciate having a relationship with the city. It feels very adversarial, it doesn’t feel like we’re a team, and we’re the ‘Penticton’ Art Gallery," Snow said, emphasizing the city name.

"I’m thinking, we want to support you, you should support us."

"If you're a developer and you're selling this community to other people, it's those core year-round amenities that people are coming here for, they want they want those large city amenities and a small town feel," said curator Paul Crawford, adding the city has put a lot of money towards private for-profit sporting events.

"It's a question of what's important. Is it important to you, that we exist? And if it is, what does that cost? [...] You know, Ironman is great, but it's one weekend of the year, they're not benefiting the citizens of the city here in November, December, January, February, March and April."

Those on council who spoke at the meeting all voiced their praise for the work the art gallery does in the community.

Mayor Bloomfield thanked the delegation for their time and information, saying he felt it would help with future grant deliberations, but cautioned that council's perspective is sometimes different than that of those applying for a grant.

“You see the budget process, the grant process, through your lens,” Bloomfield said.

“We have a pot of money that is only so big … there is not enough money in that pot to give everybody everything that they asked for. There just isn’t.”

Gallery representatives floated making their funding an official line item in the budget proceedings in future, taking them out of the grant process.

Coun. James Miller had previously made a motion that council discuss exactly that, a possibility city staff are currently working on before coming back to council with a proposal for deliberation.

"I do support the idea of it being a permanent line item," Miller said.

"I think 125 grand for everything that the art gallery does, from First Nations to LGBTQ to youth programming to seniors and, as Mr. Crawford said, a way of life, I think it's a bargain."

The meeting ended with a consensus that the gallery and council would continue to figure out how best to work together, and the gallery issued an open invitation to council members with concerns to reach out and go over any details that remain of concern or require clarification.