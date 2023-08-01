Former Penticton mayor in civil court over assault claim

Photo: Colin Dacre

Former Penticton mayor John Vassilaki was in Kelowna court Tuesday for the conclusion of a civil assault trial involving his family.

John and his brother Nicholas filed lawsuits against each other after a financial dispute escalated into violence on June 14, 2020, while John was still mayor.

Nicholas made the allegations of assault in a counterclaim he filed in response to a lawsuit filed against him by John over the finances of The Cellar restaurant, which the two parties share ownership of.

John’s lawsuit was dismissed Monday, with Nicholas' countersuit being heard over the past two days.

Court heard, that in the midst of the financial dispute, John left a voicemail for Nicholas and his sister Athena Demosten threatening to “kill all of you.”

“I’m going to put you in the hospital for six months,” the voicemail said, later continuing “you don’t know how bad I feel right now. You better do something about it and do something right now.”

Shortly after leaving the voicemail, John drove to the home where Nicholas and Athena were and ended up in a physical altercation.

The judge will have to decide if the former mayor committed assault and battery and if any damages are owed.

The matter has never been tried in criminal court. While a criminal conviction requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt, a civil case is decided on a balance of probabilities.

Lawyers for both sides closed their cases on Tuesday. It is expected the judge will reserve judgment for a later date.

Last month, Vassilaki lost a separate lawsuit against his family members over the running of his family businesses.