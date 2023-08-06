South Okanagan residents invited to tee up to support kids with developmental challenges

Photo: Fairview Mountain Golf Resort

Get ready to tee up for a great cause!

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, in partnership with Fairview Mountain Golf Club, is back for its third year of the Tee it Up for Kids Tournament

On Sept. 1, join other golf enthusiasts for a unique round of golf, all in support of the work OSNS does to support children with developmental challenges throughout the region.

In keeping with the tradition of the tournament, there will be a few holes of golf that feature a twist on game play designed to give players an idea of what children face when they receive pediatric rehabilitation at the centre.

The event will also include pre-tee off activities, a reception dinner and a live auction. All funds raised will go directly to OSNS.

“OSNS makes hard work look like play and builds self-confidence while doing it" says Heather Miller, OSNS executive director.

"Participation in the Tee it Up golf tournament is a fun way to partner with the centre to support pediatric rehabilitation and developmental support services.”

“OSNS is forever grateful for the generosity of the Okanagan Similkameen community and Fairview Mountain Golf Club."

Participants will have a chance to win prizes and bid on auction items, including the $25,000 hole-in-one prize, and bid on auction items like an ultimate golf package that includes a custom set of TaylorMade golf clubs, $1,000 Adidas Gift card and a round of golf for two with NHL Hockey Hall of Famers Scott Niedermayer and Duncan Keith.

“Fairview Mountain is very much looking forward to hosting," said Brian McDonald, general manager of the Fairview Mountain Golf Club.

“The event continues to build year over year and Fairview Mountain is proud to be a small part of the fundraising efforts which impact so many lives within the community."

Golfer registration for the event, which has sold out the last two years, is still open online here. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by emailing [email protected].