Naramata community event back for second year, fundraising for key childcare programs

The second annual Manitou Fundraising Festival for the Naramata Playschool Society is coming up next month, and the society behind it is currently busy organizing.

The community event first launched last year, and while the goal is raising money for new toys and equipment at the Playschool and KidsClub before-and-after school program, it is also a welcoming community event for young and old.

The childcare centre remains heavily dependent on grants, donations and volunteer hours to support the needs of kids and families in Naramata.

The society has specific goals this year for any money raised, including a new couch for the KidsClub, a computer for the office, a tablet for the KidsClub, and new fridges, as their current fridges lack the space for all the kids' lunches and snacks.

The festival will take place Sept. 2 at Manitou Park, kicking off at 10 a.m.

Attractions throughout the day will include face painting, bouncy castles, paddleboards, mini pony rides, a lacrosse game, music, karaoke, food and a beverage garden, cotton candy and popcorn, a raffle and much more.

The festival is open to the public.