'A life-changing mistake': Penticton man sentenced to one year behind bars for devastating drunk driving crash

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton man will spend one year behind bars after his reckless drunk driving changed multiple lives forever.

In Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday, 22-year-old Bryson Daniels learned his punishment for a 2021 crash that left a local man with severe injuries from which he is still recovering.

Court heard that on October 8, 2021, Daniels was driving erratically down Main Street at a high speed, cutting off one vehicle whose driver decided to try and follow Daniels out of concern.

That witness and others reported that, after turning onto Duncan Avenue, Daniels was travelling at an estimated 100 to 120 kilometres per hour. Duncan Avenue has a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour.

Then, that witness saw Daniels plow into a man on a motorcycle patiently waiting to turn left into his driveway.

The victim flew off his motorcycle onto the ground, where he was then driven over by Daniels. The victim's wife and other witnesses ran to the scene and assisted in lifting the vehicle off of the victim, while Daniels reportedly did nothing to assist.

Multiple witnesses reported smelling alcohol on Daniels. At first he denied having drunk anything before the crash, instead saying he drank afterwards, although he later admitted he was indeed intoxicated.

The victim's neck artery was severed and took two surgeries to repair. He had third degree burns to his arms from being pressed up against the exhaust of Daniels' vehicle while he was pinned underneath, along with broken ribs, a serious head injury, and severe injuries to his face.

In his decision, Judge Gregory Koturbash noted that the victim had, until the crash, been a fit and healthy man who participated in triathlons and marathons.

Now, he can no longer work, endures daily chronic pain and ongoing medical care, supported by his wife who has had to change her life around to focus on him.

In addition, the victim and his wife still live at the same home and see the crash site every day. Neighbours and witnesses report ongoing emotional trauma as well. Scars, for the victim, are both physical and emotional.

"The far-reaching effects of this tragic event serve as a stark reminder of the lasting impact of one person's senseless actions can have on the lives of so many," Koturbash said.

Daniels read a statement in court, his voice choked with emotion.

"I made a life-changing mistake,” Daniels said, acknowledging it changed not just his own life but the victim's and many more.

“I find [it] unacceptable and not okay. I acknowledge that I am the one that made the decision to get behind the wheel intoxicated ... There's no words to take back what I've done."

Daniels went on to say he thinks about the victim and his family every day, and wants to do everything he can to be a better person and atone for his actions.

Koturbash said he believed Daniels was sorry, and noted that at 22, Daniels has a long life to live to become a productive member of society.

However, he could not avoid the severity of the incident. While Daniels' lawyer had called for a one-year conditional sentence to be served in the community, Koturbash could not see that as enough punishment.

“A message from this court must be clear and unequivocal. When you engage in activities that endanger the public and cause bodily harm to individuals, you will be held accountable, and the consequences will be serious,” Koturbash said.

Daniels will serve one year in jail, followed by a two-year driving prohibition and 18 months probation, with requirements to seek treatment for his alcohol use and stay away from the victim and his family, among other standard probation requirements.

Koturbash also left the door open for a restorative justice counselling session between the victim, his wife and Daniels, should all parties wish for it.