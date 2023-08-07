City of Penticton, RDOS facilities closed for BC Day Monday, Aug. 7

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Penticton would like to remind residents that city facilities will be closed on BC Day.

On Monday, August, 7, City Hall, City Yards, the Penticton Community Centre, McLaren Arena, Penticton Public Library and the Penticton Museum & Archives will be closed.

They will reopen with regular hours the following day, Tuesday, Aug. 8.

In addition, these Regional District of Okanagan Simillkameen facilities will be operating during hte long weekend as follows:

RDOS Offices:

RDOS main office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton closed Monday, August 7

Okanagan Falls Community Services, 1109 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls closed Monday, August 7



RDOS Landfills:

Monday, August 7

Campbell Mountain Landfill open from 8:30 am to 4:45 pm

Oliver Landfill, Okanagan Falls Landfill, and Keremeos Transfer Station closed



RDOS Recreation Centres:

Similkameen Recreation Centre office closed from Saturday, August 5 to Monday, August 7.

The Recreation Centre will remain open and the gym is open for pass holders.

Similkameen Community Pool closed Friday, August 4 but will operate as normal from Saturday, August 5 to Monday, August 7.

Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre closed from Saturday, August 5 to Monday, August 7 (please note: the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre is closed on Mondays throughout the summer).



RDOS offices and facilities will return to regular hours on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.