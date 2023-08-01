Penticton council looking for public input on trio of infill projects before passing rezoning

Photo: Castanet file photo

The public is invited to a slate of public hearings Tuesday evening to discuss proposed zoning amendments for proposed plans at three sites, each with the goal of increasing density.

Beginning at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the public hearings will be an opportunity for the citizens to provide feedback before council makes its decisions.

Up first is a request to rezone 594 Penticton Avenue to allow for two side-by-side duplexes for a total of four units.

Photo: City of Penticton Conceptual rendering of plan for 594 Penticton Avenue.

The second application is for a duplex at 712 Penticton Avenue, to turn a single-family lot that currently houses a home constructed in the 1930s into a duplex.

Photo: City of Penticton Conceptual rendering of plan for the 700 block of Penticton Avenue.

The third is for two new lots to be created at 401 Edmonton Avenue, allowing for duplexes to be built on the property.

The current home would remain on its own new lot, and the remainder would be parcelled into two lots, one to provide a duplex with a suite, or three units, and the other a regular duplex.

Photo: City of Penticton Conceptual rendering of plan for Edmonton Avenue

In all three cases, council has indicated preliminary support for the re-zoning.

Increasing available housing units is one of council's stated priorities for its term in office.

The meeting can be attended in person at City Hall or online here.