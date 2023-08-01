Local artists with flair for art featuring animals join together for upcoming Penticton exhibition

Photo: Contributed Works by Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorn

The Penticton and District Community Arts Centre is thrilled to have a new dual-artist exhibition coming to the Leir House, featuring different depictions in paint and clay of fun and whimsical animals.

Local artists Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorn have teamed up for the upcoming exhibition. Skelhorn's exhibition, Crazy Cats & Curiosity, was such a huge hit in 2021 that visitors lined up around the doors of the gallery before it had opened.

Skelhorn and McMillan decided to pair up to recreate the magic, with even more art.

The exhibition will open on Saturday, August 5th with an opening reception, with refreshments and live music during the reception for visitors to enjoy.

The PDCAC Galleries are open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 a.m, to 4:30 p.m., and for the remainder of August, will be open on Tuesdays and Sundays as well.